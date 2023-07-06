Grant Williams going to Mavs from Celtics in a 3-team trade that includes Spurs, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Mavericks are acquiring Grant Williams from Boston in a sign-and-trade deal that includes the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas is sending guard Reggie Bullock and a 2030 pick swap to the Spurs. The Mavericks and Celtics will receive multiple second-round picks. Williams’ contract is for $54 million over four years. Dallas is reworking its roster after missing the playoffs when the All-Star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving faltered down the stretch.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.