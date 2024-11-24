Grant scores 15 points, No. 16 North Carolina women beat Ball State 63-52 in Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Lanie Grant scored a career-high 15 points, Alyssa Ustby had a double-double and No. 16 North Carolina beat Ball State 63-52 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. North Carolina (4-1) scored the last nine points of the first quarter for a 19-10 advantage and led the rest of the way. Madelyn Bischoff’s 3-pointer pulled Ball State to 39-34 with 7:31 left in the third, but the Cardinals didn’t get closer. Ustby scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and her board with 6:58 left was the 1,000th of her career. Bischoff made five 3s and scored 19 points to lead Ball State (4-1).

