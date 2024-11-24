Grant scores 15 points, No. 16 North Carolina women beat Ball State 63-52 in Battle 4 Atlantis

By The Associated Press
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, North Carolina's Alyssa Ustby, left, shoots as Ball State's Tessa Towers defends during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Aylen]

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Lanie Grant scored a career-high 15 points, Alyssa Ustby had a double-double and No. 16 North Carolina beat Ball State 63-52 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. North Carolina (4-1) scored the last nine points of the first quarter for a 19-10 advantage and led the rest of the way. Madelyn Bischoff’s 3-pointer pulled Ball State to 39-34 with 7:31 left in the third, but the Cardinals didn’t get closer. Ustby scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and her board with 6:58 left was the 1,000th of her career. Bischoff made five 3s and scored 19 points to lead Ball State (4-1).

