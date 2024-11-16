Grant rushes for 3 TDs, Rhode Island blocks FG try on final play in rallying for 20-17 victory

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Malik Grant rushed for three second-half touchdowns and Wesley Neal Jr. blocked a field-goal attempt on the game’s final play as Rhode Island rallied to beat Albany 20-17 on Saturday. With the Rams trailing 17-0 at halftime to the Great Danes, Grant scored on runs of 42, 3 and 7 yards, the final touchdown coming with 9:36 left in the fourth quarter. Albany had a short field for its final drive after Jacari Carter returned a punt 23 yards to the Rhode Island 24 with 1:27 remaining. The Great Danes were third-and-18 on the Rhode Island 19 when they went for the field goal but John Opalko’s 36-yard try was blocked.

