Grant rushes for 223 yards, Smith scores twice and Rhode Island beats CCSU in FCS first round 21-17

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Malik Grant rushed for 223 yards, Tommy Smith scored twice and Rhode Island defeated Central Connecticut 21-17 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. The Rams will play at seventh-seeded Mercer (10-2) next Saturday at noon Eastern. The victory was the program-record 11th for Rhode Island (11-2) and came in the Rams’ first postseason appearance since the 1985 NCAA I-AA playoffs. Smith scored on a 6-yard run to snap at 14-all tie. The Blue Devils’ (7-6) final drive ended as soon as it began when on the first play Brady Olson’s pass was tipped by Carson Primrose and lineman Wesley Neal Jr. snagged the interception.

