Grant runs for 3 TDs, Rhode Island rallies late to top Long Island 28-21

NEW YORK (AP) — Malik Grant ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns, the last coming with 1:08 to play, to lift Rhode Island to a 28-21 win over Long Island. Grant’s 8-yard run over the left side capped a 67-yard drive in just over a minute and a half. The Rams trailed 21-14 after Luca Stanzani threw his second touchdown pass, a 42-yarder to Michael Love with 9:13 remaining. Rhode Island then went 81 yards in 11 plays, only to fumble the ball away on the Long Island 1. But after a false start, the Sharks fumbled the ball back on the 5. Quarterback Hunter Helms kept the ball twice, scoring on a 4-yard run to tie the game with 3:42 to play. The Rams forced a three-and-out and got the ball back on their 33 with 2:45 remaining.

