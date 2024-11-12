Grant Nelson scores 22 to lead No. 2 Alabama over McNeese State 72-64

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Grant Nelson scored 22 points and had seven rebounds to lead No. 2 Alabama over McNeese State 72-64 on Monday night. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. went 5 for 9 from 3-point range, scoring 15 points for the Crimson Tide, and Mark Sears added 15 points, three rebounds and five assists. McNeese State struggled with foul trouble, committing 22 fouls. Javohn Garcia, who has averaged 18 points per game this season, was limited to 11 minutes due to foul trouble, scoring only four points. Sincere Parker led the Cowboys with 19 points off the bench, and Alyn Breed scored 17 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.