Grant Nelson has confidence back as Alabama takes on Clemson in West Region final

Grant Nelson made himself a part of Alabama basketball history with his dominant performance against North Carolina. The senior forward though is hoping to be part of another important chapter — getting the Crimson Tide into the Final Four for the first time. Even though Alabama has relied on guards Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada for most of the season, Nelson’s breakthrough performance in the final 10 minutes of Thursday night’s 89-87 victory over the top-seeded Tar Heels is why the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide will face No. 6 seed Clemson in Saturday night’s West Regional final. Nelson was the first player since UCLA’s Kevin Love in 2008 to have at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in an NCAA Tournament game. He had 24 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.

