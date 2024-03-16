Grant leads Duquesne past St. Bonaventure 70-60 for spot in Atlantic 10 title game

NEW YORK (AP) — Dae Dae Grant sank six 3-pointers and scored 27 to guide Duquesne to a 70-60 victory over St. Bonaventure in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference at the Barclays Center. The sixth-seeded Dukes (23-11) will take a seven-game win streak into Sunday’s title game against defending tournament champion VCU (22-12), the No. 4 seed. Duquesne is aiming for its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1977 and its sixth overall.

