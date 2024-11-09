Grant Jordan’s 7 total touchdowns lead Yale past Brown 56-34

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Grant Jordan threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns — with 12 catches, 195 yards and three scores going to David Pantelis — to help Yale rout Brown 56-34 on Saturday. Jordan had three passing touchdowns to Pantelis in the first quarter — including two in the final 45 seconds. Pantelis scored from 25-yards out to cap a 12-play, 77-yard drive with 44 seconds left in the frame. Then the Yale defense made their first interception of the game and Pantelis added a 29-yard scoring grab on the next play for a 21-7 lead. Jordan’s 2-yard scoring run made it 28-7

