Grant Jordan throws 4 TD passes to help Yale beat Penn 31-10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Grant Jordan was 24-of-30 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns, David Pantelis had 123 yards receiving on eight catches and Yale beat Pennsylvania 31-10. Jordan threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Pantelis that capped an 11-play, 75-yard opening drive and Yale (4-2, 1-2 Ivy League) led the rest of the way. Aidan Sayin — Penn’s all-time leader with 719 career completions — left the game and did not return (elbow) after a strip-sack less than 6 minutes into the game. Liam O’Brien replaced Sayin and was 8-of-13 passing for 91 yards with an interception with 61 yards rushing, including a 5-yard TD run that cut their deficit to 21-10 with 43 seconds left in the first half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.