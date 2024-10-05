Grant Jordan and Luke Foster connect for a go-ahead touchdown, and Yale holds off CCSU 23-22

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Luke Foster hauled in a 19-yard pass from Grant Jordan for a go-ahead touchdown with 8:15 remaining and Yale held off Central Connecticut 23-22 on Saturday in the first meeting between the programs. The Yale defense held strong in the fourth. Trailing 22-17, the Bulldogs’ Joshua Tarver intercepted a pass in the middle of the field and returned it 21 yards to the CCSU 30-yard line. Jordan and Foster connected five plays later to go ahead. Down the stretch, Yale linebacker Inumidun Ayo-Durojaiye came off the left side unblocked and sacked Brady Olson with 2:25 remaining. Da’Quan Gonzales broke up a fourth-down pass near the Yale 40-yard line with 38 seconds left to seal it.

