Grant-Foster scores 22, Grand Canyon beats UTA 89-74, wins 2nd straight WAC Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 22 points, Ray Harrison added 15 of his 19 in the second half and top-seeded Grand Canyon beat UT Arlington 89-74 to win the Western Athletic Conference Tournament for the second consecutive season and clinch an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Lopes have appeared five of the last six WAC Tournament title games, winning three of the past four. Lok Wur scored 16 points and Jovan Blacksher Jr. 14 for Grand Canyon. Phillip Russell led UT Arlington with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Shemar Wilson added 13 points and Akili Vining 10. The Mavericks were outscored 37-14 from the free-throw line, where GCU attempted a Division-I program record 50 shots, and committed 26 turnovers, which the Lopes converted into 32 points.

