Granit Xhaka sets Switzerland record with 119th national team game in Euro 2024 qualifier

By The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka and Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, from left, miss to score in front of Freiburg's goalkeeper Noah Atubolu during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and SC Freiburg in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

FELCSUT, Hungary (AP) — Granit Xhaka has set a Switzerland record by playing in a 119th game for the men’s national team. Xhaka captained the team against Israel in a European Championship qualifying game in Hungary. Israeli teams are playing “home” international games in neutral countries because of the war with Hamas. The 31-year-old Xhaka broke the record he shared with Heinz Hermann. Xhaka was an 18-year-old midfielder with Basel when he made his Switzerland debut against England in a 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium in June 2011.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.