Granit Xhaka sets Switzerland record with 119th national team game in Euro 2024 qualifier

FELCSUT, Hungary (AP) — Granit Xhaka has set a Switzerland record by playing in a 119th game for the men’s national team. Xhaka captained the team against Israel in a European Championship qualifying game in Hungary. Israeli teams are playing “home” international games in neutral countries because of the war with Hamas. The 31-year-old Xhaka broke the record he shared with Heinz Hermann. Xhaka was an 18-year-old midfielder with Basel when he made his Switzerland debut against England in a 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium in June 2011.

