Grand win for Grand Canyon as 12th-seeded Antelopes take down No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s 75-66

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 22 points, and Grand Canyon earned its first NCAA Tournament victory as the 12th-seeded Antelopes knocked off No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s 75-66. Grand Canyon became the second No. 12 seed to pull a late-night upset after James Madison took down Wisconsin. The Antelopes did it with style, slashing and shooting their way to expose the No. 2 scoring defense in the country. Grant-Foster was the instigator but he had help. Gabe McGlothan had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Ray Harrison scored 17 points. Mitchell Saxen led Saint Mary’s with 14 points. Aidan Mahaney added 13, but the regular season and tournament champions of the West Coast Conference were bounced.

