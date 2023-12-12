Grand Slam tennis champion Simona Halep gets February appeal date to challenge 4-year ban for doping

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has an appeal hearing in February to challenge her four-year ban for doping. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it set Feb. 7-9 for Halep’s appeal against the International Tennis Integrity Agency. The court set no target for a verdict which can take several months. Halep was banned in September after an investigation into her positive test at the 2022 U.S. Open and irregularities in her biological passport. The 32-year-old former world number one says contaminated nutritional supplements caused her positive test for roxadustat. It helps the body produce more EPO. Halep won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon a year later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.