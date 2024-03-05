Grand Slam champ Simona Halep wins doping case on appeal and is cleared to resume tennis

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been cleared for an immediate return to tennis after sports’ highest court cut her ban for doping on appeal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says its judges partially upheld Halep’s appeal and reduced her four-year ban to just nine months. It has been applied retroactively and expired last July. The three judges decided Halep showed her positive test for a banned blood-boosting substance was caused by a contaminated nutritional supplement. The 32-year-old Halep has not played since the 2022 U.S. Open where she tested positive.

