Grand Slam champ Simona Halep wins doping case on appeal and is cleared to resume tennis

By The Associated Press
Former WTA number 1 tennis player Simona Halep of Romania arrives surrounded by the media for a hearing in the arbitration procedures against International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) at the international Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, will examine the case of Romanian tennis star Simona Halep after she filed an appeal against her four-year suspension for doping. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Gillieron]

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been cleared for an immediate return to tennis after sports’ highest court cut her ban for doping on appeal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says its judges partially upheld Halep’s appeal and reduced her four-year ban to just nine months. It has been applied retroactively and expired last July. The three judges decided Halep showed her positive test for a banned blood-boosting substance was caused by a contaminated nutritional supplement. The 32-year-old Halep has not played since the 2022 U.S. Open where she tested positive.

