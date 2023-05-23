Grand Canyon’s Wilson has 12 strikeouts in last 478 plate appearances

Jacob Wilson disagrees with the modern baseball notion that striking out does not necessarily represent failure. The Grand Canyon shortstop is a projected top-10 overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft partly because of his uncanny ability to put the ball in play. Wilson has been the toughest player in the country to strike out for two years. He has struck out just 12 times in 478 plate appearances. That’s once every 40. The rate in Division I is one in every five plate appearances. He currently is on a streak of 21 games without striking out.

