Grand Canyon knocks off No. 25 San Diego State 79-73 for its first win over ranked opponent

PHOENIX (AP) — Ray Harrison scored 23 points, Gabe McGlothian had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Grand Canyon beat No. 25 San Diego State 79-73 for its first win over a ranked opponent. The Antelopes got hot and didn’t stop until late, using a 17-4 run to take a 13-point lead with 4 1/2 minutes left. Grand Canyon kept the Aztecs at bay from there despite not hitting a field goal over the final 4:27 to win its first game in 10 tries against ranked opponents. Jaedon LeDee led San Diego State with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

