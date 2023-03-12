Grand Canyon beats Southern Utah 84-66 to claim WAC title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ray Harrison scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half to put Grand Canyon comfortably in front and Gabe McGlothan scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half as the Antelopes eased past Southern Utah 84-66 to win the Western Athletic Conference tournament championship. Grand Canyon (24-11) came into the tournament as the No. 5 seed and posted wins over three higher seeds en route to the title, beating No. 4 seed Seattle in the quarterfinals and top-seeded Sam Houston in the semifinals. The win over the third-seeded Thunderbirds give the Lopes the conferences automatic berth into the NCAA tournament, their second berth in three years.

