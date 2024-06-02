Grand Canyon beats Dallas Baptist 12-10 in elimination game at Tuscon Regional

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Eddy Pelc and Eli Paton had two RBIs apiece, Emilio Barreras went 3 for 5 with an RBI and scored twice and Grand Canyon beat Dallas Baptist 12-10 at the Tuscon Regional. Grand Canyon plays West Virginia in the finals later in the day but must beat the Mountaineers twice to advance to the super regionals. Alton Gyselman drew a two-out walk on four consecutive pitches and Barreras singled before Tyler Wilson, Cade Verdusco and Pelc each reached base on balls to give Grand Canyon a 12-10 lead. Walter Quinn (3-3) came on in the seventh and allowed a run over three innings to earn the win. Tom Poole had two doubles, a homer and six RBIs for Dallas Baptist.

