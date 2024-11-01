Grand Canyon accepts invitation to join the Mountain West Conference by 2026

PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon has accepted an invitation to join the Mountain West Conference no later than 2026. The Antelopes will join a conference that has six existing members, including Air Force, New Mexico, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV and Wyoming. UTEP and Hawaii have also announced they’re joining the Mountain West. Grand Canyon said 17 of its 21 sports teams will play in the Mountain West. The Antelopes do not have a football program but have had considerable success in men’s basketball, making the NCAA Tournament in three of the past four seasons.

