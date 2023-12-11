Granada wins point in La Liga game restarted after death of fan

MADRID (AP) — Granada has come from behind to draw with Athletic Bilbao 1-1 in a La Liga game that was restarted 24 hours after being halted when a fan died in the stands. Bilbao was winning 1-0 when the game kicked off from the 17th minute. Bilbao had more chances but a second-half own goal cost it all three points. In Madrid, home side Rayo Vallecano could only draw with struggling Celta Vigo 0-0. Celta remains third from bottom with just one win in 16 matches.

