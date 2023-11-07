Granada eliminated from Copa del Rey after using ineligible player against 5th-division club Arosa

MADRID (AP) — Granada’s win over fifth-division club Arosa in the first round of the Copa del Rey has been declared void because it used an ineligible player. The Spanish soccer federation says Arosa will play in the next round even though Granada won last Thursday’s match 3-0. Granada has 10 days to appeal the federation’s ruling on the eligibility of goalkeeper Adri López. López is linked to Granada’s “B” team and shouldn’t have been added to the Copa squad.

