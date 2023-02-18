Grambling tops Southern 69-64 at NBA HBCU Classic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Shawndarius Cowart scored 18 points to lead Grambling State to a 69-64 overtime victory over Southern in the NBA HBCU Classic. The game was part of the NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City. The nationally televised game preceded All-Star Saturday night’s lineup featuring the NBA’s dunk contest, 3-point shootout and skills competition. Cowart went 9 of 13 from the field to pace the Tigers (18-8, 11-3 SWAC) to their fifth consecutive victory. Jourdan Smith added 14 points and nine rebounds. Carte’Are Gordon chipped in 14 points and seven boards. Brion Whitley scored 13 points to lead Southern.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.