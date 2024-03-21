Grambling State rallies to win its first NCAA Tournament game, beating Montana State in OT

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jimel Cofer scored a career-high 19 points and Grambling State beat Montana State 88-81 in overtime to earn its first NCAA Tournament win in program history in the First Four. The Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Tigers (21-14) advance as the No. 16 seed in the Midwest Region to play No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday in Indianapolis. The Tigers had to overtime a 14-point second-half deficit in winning its first NCAA Tournment game. Robert Ford III had 26 points to lead Montana State, the Big Sky Conference tournament champions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.