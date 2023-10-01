Grambling pulls away to win State Fair Classic, beats Prairie View A&M 35-20

DALLAS (AP) — Myles Crawley and Lyndon Rash connected for two touchdowns to help Grambling pull away from Prairie View A&M for a 35-20 win in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. After opening the season with losses to Hampton and LSU, Grambling now has won three straight games, including back-to-back Southwestern Conference contests.

