Grambling gets first SWAC win, beats Arkansas Pine-Bluff 31-21

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Myles Crawley and Ke’travion Hargrove combined for 245 yards and two touchdowns to help Grambling beat Arkansas Pine-Bluff 31-21 for its first Southwestern Athletic Conference victory. Mekhi Hagens’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Kristian Gammage capped a 75-yard drive that pulled Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 24-21 with 14:05 remaining. Then with 1:46 to play, the Golden Lions couldn’t convert on fourth-and-14 from their own 9-yard line, and Dedrick Talbert ran it into the end zone on the next play to seal it for Grambling (4-3, 1-2). Hagens threw two touchdowns and an interception for Arkansas Pine-Bluff (2-5, 1-2).

