Grambling earns first SWAC Tournament title, jumps out early and cruises past Texas Southern 75-66

By The Associated Press
Grambling State guard Jourdan Smith (11) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Southern in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jourdan Smith scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and Grambling won its first Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament title with a 75-66 victory over Texas Southern 75-66. Top-seeded Grambling (20-14) built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led by as many as 18 points in the second. Jonathan Cisse scored 21 points and Deon Stroud added 16 for No. 3 seed Texas Southern (16-16), which entered seeking its fourth-consecutive automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.