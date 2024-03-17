Grambling earns first SWAC Tournament title, jumps out early and cruises past Texas Southern 75-66

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jourdan Smith scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and Grambling won its first Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament title with a 75-66 victory over Texas Southern 75-66. Top-seeded Grambling (20-14) built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led by as many as 18 points in the second. Jonathan Cisse scored 21 points and Deon Stroud added 16 for No. 3 seed Texas Southern (16-16), which entered seeking its fourth-consecutive automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

