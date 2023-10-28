Grambling defeats Bethune-Cookman in wild game highlighted by 3 defensive touchdowns.

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Chance Williams rushed for 119 yards and Grambling turned three first-quarter touchdowns into a 28-14 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Half of the game’s six touchdowns were the result of lost fumbles — two on long returns and one recovered in the end zone. Bethune-Cookman opened the scoring when Tink Boyd returned a Grambling fumble 58 yards for a touchdown about a minute and a half into the game. On Bethune-Cookman’s first play from scrimmage, following a Grambling punt, BCU’s Christian Loving was chased into the end zone, losing 17 yards and fumbling with Grambling’s Davonte Webster recovering for a touchdown. Yet another fumble was returned for a touchdown in the third quarter, when BCU’s Omari Robinson returned one 77 yards for a score.

