Grainger’s 2 TD passes, Pringle’s late INT helps Georgia State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 20-17

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Darren Grainger threw a pair of touchdown passes, Gavin Pringle intercepted a pass in the end zone and Georgia State held off Louisiana-Lafayette for a 20-17 victory/ Trailing by three with 6:56 to play, Louisiana-Lafayette’s Zeon Chriss led an 11-play, 73-yard drive to the Georgia State 7, but then ended with Pringle’s interception in the end zone with 30 seconds left. Georgia State (6-1, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) scored its touchdowns on three consecutive drives in the first half. Chriss was 14-of-28 passing for 106 yards and added 119 yards rushing on 17 carries for the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-3, 1-2).

