Grainger, Carroll team up to give Georgia State best start ever with 30-17 win over Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Darren Grainger threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Georgia Southern defeated Coastal Carolina 30-17 in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Grainger was 15 of 26 for 191 yards and kept the ball 13 times for 47 yards to help the Panthers extend their best start in school history to 4-0. Marcus Carroll carried 29 times for 150 yards and a score. Georgia Southern leads the series 4-3 with the visiting team winning every time and Grainger, a Conway, South Carolina native, has two of the wins. Grayson McCall was 26 of 42 for 295 yards and a touchdown for the Chanticleers,

