Graham Rahal savors Indianapolis GP celebration after winning 1st IndyCar pole in six years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Graham Rahal enjoyed every precious second of Friday’s pole-winning celebration. Less than three months after leaving Indianapolis Motor Speedway in tears, Rahal was pumping fists and trading fist bumps after his final qualifying run ended a six-year pole drought. Rahal completed the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1:10.1102 seconds — just ahead of teammate Christian Lundgaard at 1:10.2288. Lundgaard won his first IndyCar pole on the same course in May. Saturday’s race is part of an IndyCar, Xfinity and NASCAR series tripleheader weekend at Indianapolis.

