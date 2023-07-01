Graham Rahal on IndyCar front row at Mid-Ohio with pole sitter Colton Herta

Graham Rahal qualified on the front row for the first time in four years for the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio. He was second-fastest to Colton Herta on Saturday. The two of them will start Sunday’s race ahead of Herta’s teammate, Kyle Kirkwood. Alex Palou qualified fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing as the series points leader seeks his fourth win in the last five races. Some big names failed to make it out of the first qualifying round, including Pato O’Ward, who had been near the top of the speed charts in practice but spun into the grass on his run. Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi also failed to advance.

