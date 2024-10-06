Graham Mertz, Montrell Johnson account for scores as Florida beats UCF 24-13 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Graham Mertz threw a touchdown pass, Montrell Johnson ran for a score and Florida held on to beat UCF 24-13 in the Swamp. The Gators (3-2) won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a year and handed the Knights (3-2) a second loss in as many weeks. UCF dug itself an early hole when coach Gus Malzahn went for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 43 early in the second quarter. Quaretrback KJ Jefferson was stopped for no gain, and the Gators took over in plus territory. Florida scored three plays later to take a double-digit lead, 14-3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.