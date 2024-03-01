Graham Ike scores 26 points to lead No. 23 Gonzaga past San Francisco, 86-68

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Graham Ike scored 26 points and No. 23 Gonzaga clinched a bye into the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament by beating San Francisco 86-68. The Bulldogs won their 29th straight game against the Dons to clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament behind No. 17 Saint Mary’s. Gonzaga pulled away early in the second half, scoring the first 13 points after halftime to build a 14-point lead. Malik Thomas scored 23 points and Jonathan Mogbo added 14 for San Francisco.

