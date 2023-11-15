Graham Ike scores 25 points as No. 11 Gonzaga routs NAIA school Eastern Oregon 123-57

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 25 points and 11 rebounds in just 18 minutes, and No. 11 Gonzaga beat NAIA school Eastern Oregon 123-57 in a tune-up for the Maui Invitational. Five Gonzaga players finished in double figures. Braden Huff scored 23 points and Anton Watson added 20, as both of them joined Ike in playing less than 20 minutes. Nolan Hickman had 12 points and Ben Gregg scored 10 for the Bulldogs.

