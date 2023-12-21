Graham Ike scores 22 points, No. 15 Gonzaga rebounds with 100-76 win over Jackson State

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike scored 22 points in 17 minutes, Braden Huff added 17 points off the bench, and No. 15 Gonzaga ran away in the second half for a 100-76 win over Jackson State. The Zags rebounded from their loss to No. 5 UConn and picked up a resounding victory in their last game before Christmas. Ike and Huff were part of a dominant effort on the interior. Gonzaga scored 50 points in the paint and shot 52% as a team. Nolan Hickman scored 18 points and Ryan Nembhard added 11 points and six assists. Ken Evans Jr. led Jackson State with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

