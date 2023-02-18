Graham has career-high 26 in Arkansas’ win over Florida

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Reserve Jalen Graham scored a career-high 26 points and Arkansas beat Florida 85-64, overwhelming a Gators team playing without leading scorer and rebounder Colin Castleton. Ricky Council IV scored 15 points, Anthony Black added 14 and Makhi Mitchell collected his 10th career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks, who snapped a two-game skid. Nick Smith Jr. added 10 points. Riley Kugel scored 17 points and Will Richard 10 for the Gators, who were playing without Castleton for the first time since the 6-foot-11 post broke his hand in Wednesday’s win over Mississippi.

