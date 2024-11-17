Grad transfers Jakimovski, Moore lead Colorado to 4th straight win, 88-66 over Harvard

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored 20 points and Elijah Malone added another 16 as Colorado rolled to its fourth-straight win to start the season, knocking off Harvard 88-66. The Buffaloes won their seventh straight home game dating back to last season and now have won 20 of their last 21 at home since the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.