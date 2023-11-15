Grad transfer Spencer leads No. 5 UConn to 87-53 win over Mississippi Valley State

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half Tuesday to lead No. 5 UConn to an 87-53 win over Mississippi Valley State. Donovan Clingan added 17 points for the Huskies who have won 20 straight non-conference games, all by double-digits. Alex Karaban chipped in with 14 points, despite spending most of the game in foul trouble. Rayquan Brown had 18 points to lead MVSU. The Huskies led 44-27 at halftime and stretched the lead to as many as 35 points in the second half.

