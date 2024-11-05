Grad transfer Lynn Kidd debuts with 24 points, 9 boards as Miami routs Fairleigh Dickinson, 113-72

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Lynn Kidd made his debut with Miami with 24 points and nine rebounds and Nijel Pack kicked off his senior season by adding 21 points and dishing five assists as the Hurricanes routed Fairleigh Dickinson, 113-72 in the season opener for both teams. Kidd, a transfer from Virginia Tech, is one of four graduate-level transfers to make their debut on the senior-dominated roster, joining Stetson transfer Jalen Blackmon, who scored 15 points, East Caroline transfer Brandon Johnson, who added seven points, and Yale transfer Yussif Basa-Ama. Freshman Divine Ugochukwu debuted with 15 points and Jalil Bethea, a five-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American added nine points.

