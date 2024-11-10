Grad transfer Leffew scores 23, leads Georgia past Texas Southern, 92-64 in Peach State Classic

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mount St. Mary’s graduate transfer Dakota Leffew came off the Georgia bench to hit 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and score 23 points as the Bulldogs rolled to a 92-64 win over Texas Southern in the Peach Tree Classic. The only Georgia shooter to convert from beyond the arc in the season-opening win over Tennessee Tech, Leffew led the way as the team hit 12 of 34 from distance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.