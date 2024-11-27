Grad assistant coach suits up to fill QB void, sets Southern Illinois record with 7 TD passes

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois quarterback Michael Lindauer’s coming-out party also was a dazzling farewell. The senior graduate assistant was pressed into duty as a player again when injuries left the Salukis in need of a quarterback. He made his first career start last weekend and threw for a school-record seven touchdowns in a 62-0 victory against Murray State. The fifth-year senior completed 20 of 33 passes for 283 yards. Before the game, he had attempted 27 career passes in his five years in stints at Cincinnati and with the Salukis.

