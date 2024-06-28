Grace Kim’s ace carries her team to share of the lead in Dow Championship

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Grace Kim made a hole-in-one in the Dow Championship. She combined with Auston Kim for eight birdies for a 61 in the fourballs format at Midland Country Club. That put them at 12-under 128 through 36 holes and part of a five-way tie for the lead in the LPGA Tour’s only team event. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho had another 64 to share the lead. Nicole Broch Estrup and Nanna Koertz Madsen of Denmark shot 60. The other two teams tied for the lead are Jaravee Boonchant and Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand, and Ssu-chia Cheng and Wei-ling Hsu of Taiwan.

