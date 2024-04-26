Grace Kim shoots 7-under 64 at Wilshire Country Club to lead LPGA Tour’s JM Eagle LA Championship

By The Associated Press
Grace Kim hits from the 16th tee during the first round of the LPGA LA Championship golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

LOS ANGLES (AP) — Grace Kim shot a 7-under 64 at Wilshire Country Club to take the first-round lead Thursday in the LPGA Tour’s JM Eagle LA Championship. Playing in the morning session, the 23-year-old Australian capped her bogey-free round with a chip-in birdie on the par-3 18th. Maja Stark of Sweden, Sei Young Kim of South Korea and Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand were a stroke back at 65. Stark finished second last week outside Houston in The Chevron Championship, two strokes behind Nelly Korda. The top-ranked Korda withdrew Monday, a day after her fifth victory in a row. Grace Kim won the LOTTE Championship last year in a playoff in Hawaii for her first LPGA Tour title. She missed the cut in The Chevron, shooting 76-72.

