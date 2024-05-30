Grace Chanda to join the NWSL’s Pride after the Paris Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Pride have signed Zambian midfielder Grace Chanda through the 2025 season with a mutual option for 2026. Chanda has played for Madrid CFF since 2022 and is expected to join the Pride following Zambia’s appearance in this summer’s Olympics. Chanda joins fellow Zambian Barbra Banda on the Pride.

