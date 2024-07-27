Grace Brown of Australia wins the Olympic time trial over the rainy, treacherous streets of Paris

PARIS (AP) — Grace Brown of Australia has won the women’s Olympic time trial on the wet, treacherous streets of Paris. She safely stayed on her bike in the rainy weather to stop the clock in 39 minutes, 38.24 seconds in a dominant performance. Anna Henderson of Britain finished 1:31 back in second. American standout Chloe Dygert, the reigning time trial world champion, had to remount after crashing hard on a left-hand turn and finished with the bronze medal. The riders set off in the drizzle in 90-second intervals from the great gilded dome of Les Invalides on the 32.4-kilometer (20-mile) route, marking the first time that the women and men covered the same distance in an Olympic time trial.

