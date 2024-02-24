Grace Beyer sets women’s NAIA career-scoring record with 32 points in season finale

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Grace Beyer set the women’s NAIA career-scoring record on Saturday, rising to 3,874 points with a 32-point effort in an 80-56 victory for University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (St. Louis) over Hannibal-LaGrange (Missouri). Needing 14 points to pass the NAIA record of 3,855 points set by Miriam Walker-Samuels of Claflin (South Carolina) from 1987-1990, Beyer reached 16 points when she hit a 3-pointer 4 1/2 minutes into the second quarter. At her season average of 34.5 points, Beyer would need six postseason games to reach the women’s all-college scoring record of Pearl Moore, who scored 4,061 points for AIAW-member Francis Marion (S.C) from 1975-79. Moore is the only women’s player to reach 4,000 points.

