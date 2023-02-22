Government proposes regulator to oversee English soccer

LONDON (AP) — A government plan would allow English soccer to be overseen by an independent regulator to ensure the financial sustainability of clubs throughout the leagues and stop teams from joining breakaway competitions like the European Super League. The British government describes it as a “radical transformation of the rules governing how football is run in England.” It is acting on a recommendation from a fan-led review carried out in the wake of the collapse of lower-league clubs Bury and Macclesfield because of financial mismanagement. It also comes in response to the failed attempts of 12 of Europe’s elite clubs including six from the Premier League to set up a European Super League in 2021. The Premier League said it will “carefully consider” the plan.

