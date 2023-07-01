Governing body FIA agrees to hear McLaren’s request to review Norris penalty

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One’s governing body has agreed to hold a hearing to address McLaren’s request to review the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix. The hearing will take place on Sunday morning with a McLaren representative summoned to appear before stewards at the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of the race. If stewards decide that a “relevant new element” is worth considering then a second hearing will take place at a later date. Norris was handed a five-second penalty for what stewards called “unsportsmanlike behavior” when driving back into the pits deliberately slowly for a tire change. Norris dropped down from ninth to 13th place and out of the points.

